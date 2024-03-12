NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,586,865,000 after acquiring an additional 209,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,502,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,263,401,000 after purchasing an additional 625,723 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $47.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $905.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,696,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

