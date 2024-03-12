Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. 611,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,041,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 53.22%. The company had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Oatly Group by 567.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,995,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,214 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

