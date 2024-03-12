Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 5,089 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 239.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.68. The stock had a trading volume of 361,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.89 and its 200 day moving average is $420.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $479.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

