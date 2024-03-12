Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $21.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 16.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.