Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HDFC Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 922,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,571. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39.
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
