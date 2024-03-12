Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 922,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,571. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

