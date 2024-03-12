Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 1,791 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,530. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

