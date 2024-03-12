Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,995. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

