OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

