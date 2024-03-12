OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,151 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 25,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.76.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

