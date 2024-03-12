OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 311 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $506.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.02 and a 200 day moving average of $470.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $516.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

