OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 819 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $378.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

