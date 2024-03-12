ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.
Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
