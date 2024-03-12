Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 5.6%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 2,023,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,016,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Opera alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPRA

Opera Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at $190,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Opera by 1,148.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,477,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,092 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at $3,842,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at $3,652,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at $3,381,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.