OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Holdings Lifted by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.12% of OptimizeRx worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 337,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 14.8 %

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 140,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,729. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPRX. Barclays began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

