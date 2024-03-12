ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), Zacks reports.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.04. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $339,288 over the last ninety days. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 606,446 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Earnings History for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

