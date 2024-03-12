ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), Zacks reports.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.04. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $339,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

See Also

