Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.