OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO David R. Bailey Sells 3,213 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,646.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 3,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

