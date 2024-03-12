OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Mark C. Throdahl Sells 2,433 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,474.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 3,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $642.59 million, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,214,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after buying an additional 296,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,810,000 after acquiring an additional 212,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

