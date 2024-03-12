Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$68.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$43.23 and a 1 year high of C$70.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

