Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

