Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.