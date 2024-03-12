Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.