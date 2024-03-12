Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,517 shares of company stock worth $9,512,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

