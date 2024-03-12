Paltalk (PALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th.

Paltalk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PALT opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Paltalk has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paltalk by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paltalk by 235.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paltalk by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

