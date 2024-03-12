Pantechnicon Advisors LLP Grows Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pantechnicon Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises about 6.9% of Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 1,109,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.