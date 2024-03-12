Pantechnicon Advisors LLP Increases Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Pantechnicon Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Mirion Technologies accounts for approximately 6.0% of Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.82% of Mirion Technologies worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 201,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%.

About Mirion Technologies



Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

