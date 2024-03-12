Pantechnicon Advisors LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises about 4.0% of Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

Dover Stock Up 2.1 %

Dover stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.61. The company had a trading volume of 354,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,973. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $174.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $146.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

