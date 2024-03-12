Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $321.00

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 321 ($4.11), with a volume of 349302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.09).

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 313.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 301.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,000.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Pantheon International

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.