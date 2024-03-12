Paramount Global (PARAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARAP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 124,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,144. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

