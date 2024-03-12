Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Pason Systems Price Performance

TSE PSI opened at C$14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$16.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$221,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $494,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

