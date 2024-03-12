Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.45

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 70552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Paymentus Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Paymentus’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 127.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Paymentus by 1,571.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

