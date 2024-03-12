PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 3.4%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.99 and last traded at $115.67. Approximately 2,066,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,372,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.89.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

