PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PDSB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of PDSB opened at $4.96 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

