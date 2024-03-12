PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 555,334 shares in the company, valued at $366,520.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock worth $206,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PEDEVCO

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

