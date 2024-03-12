PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $187.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.77.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

