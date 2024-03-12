PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $187.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.77.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEP opened at $164.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.