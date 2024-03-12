Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Perrigo worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perrigo by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Perrigo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. 448,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,157. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

