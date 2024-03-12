Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.15.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PBR opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $218,758,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,016 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

