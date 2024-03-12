Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. 35,710,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,033,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

