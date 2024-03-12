Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. 6,719,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,420,949. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

