PFS Partners LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

PFS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 7,562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 516,329 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 201,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 95,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,274.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 66,071 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FUMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 23,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,205. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

