PFS Partners LLC Purchases 11,067 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 477,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

