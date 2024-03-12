PFS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,850 FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. 13,702 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

