Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.36. 2,149,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,073. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

