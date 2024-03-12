Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.90. 10,330,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,801,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a market cap of $192.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

