Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.04. 2,944,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

