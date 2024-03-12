Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,991 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,511,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $207.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

