Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5,731.6% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 319,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

HLT traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.71. The company had a trading volume of 616,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $207.94.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

