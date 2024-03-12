Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,927,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,562,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $18.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $752.89. 1,754,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $317.24 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $697.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

