Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 823,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,690,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.04. 54,910,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,228,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.51 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $321.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

