Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 152,799 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,799 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 2.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Constellation Brands worth $138,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

STZ traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.99. The stock had a trading volume of 592,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.